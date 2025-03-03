Bandai Namco registers the trademark 'Once Upon a Katamari'

HQ

We have had some news about Bandai Namco. In addition to showing us a new trailer with the release window for the Dragon Ball DAIMA DLC in its APRG Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the giant Japanese game developer and publisher has registered some new trademarks in North America and Europe, as seen by Gematsu. On February 14, Bandai Namco registered the trademark "Gekishin Squadra", something that could be related to a new Dragon Ball game on the horizon, although nothing is confirmed, given the ambiguity of this title. But the second trademark is totally revealing.

Last February 27 was registered a new game title with the name Once Upon a KATAMARI, here there is no doubt that it refers directly to the beloved Katamari franchise, which has not received new installments since Touch My Katamari for PS Vita in 2011. Also, the best clue we have to think it's a new installment is that remastered versions of previous titles are made with the subtitle ReRoll, which does not appear here. Let's hope for more news in the future. It should be noted that Bandai Namco usually registers this kind of names before their official announcement, as happened with Elden Ring: NightReign.

