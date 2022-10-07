Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bandai Namco now has a majority stake in Limbic Entertainment

The publisher is continuing to invest in the Park Beyond developer.

Bandai Namco has announced that it has increased its investment into the developer creating the upcoming simulation title, Park Beyond, Limbic Entertainment. As noted by Gamesindustry.biz, Bandai Namco is now a majority stake holder in the company, following previously being a minority stakeholder.

It's said that this decision comes as Bandai Namco wants to "help Limbic become the new reference in strategy and simulation games," and that we can expect further from the developer following the launch of Park Beyond in 2023.

As for the financial details relating to this increased investment, there was no mention of this at all.

