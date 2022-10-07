Bandai Namco now has a majority stake in Limbic Entertainment

HQ

Bandai Namco has announced that it has increased its investment into the developer creating the upcoming simulation title, Park Beyond, Limbic Entertainment. As noted by Gamesindustry.biz, Bandai Namco is now a majority stake holder in the company, following previously being a minority stakeholder.

It's said that this decision comes as Bandai Namco wants to "help Limbic become the new reference in strategy and simulation games," and that we can expect further from the developer following the launch of Park Beyond in 2023.

As for the financial details relating to this increased investment, there was no mention of this at all.