Bandai Namco: Mainline of Elden Ring will be 30 hours minimum

We recently talked to Yasuhiro Kitao, who is responsible for promotion, marketing and production at FromSoftware, about the upcoming Elden Ring (you can read our impressions here). During the conversation, the PR spokesperson commented on the dimensions of the action RPG's game world The Land Between and he once again mentioned the duration of the game players might want to plan ahead for.

Similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Japanese developers aim to create a core experience that will last for at least 30 hours. In contrast to the studio's last game, which kept most people busy quite a bit longer due to its overall higher level of challenge, the team wants to make sure that the 30-hour mark is actually adhered to this time. For this reason, in certain areas you will have the opportunity to choose different paths that lead you to the same goal.

At the same time you have to keep in mind that Elden Ring is much larger than previous games of the studio due to its open world formula. This realm connects the great legacy dungeons of the Elden Lords and it will be home to sideline activities and distractions too. In addition, you can keep yourself engaged with online co-op, since the entry barriers for online play have been lowered significantly, according to Kitao. Even outside of the main quest, you will have a lot to do as soon as Elden Ring releases at the end of January.