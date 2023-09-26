Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Bandai Namco is giving away free copies of The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Grab a copy in time for the spooky season.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Bandai Namco has announced that it is literally giving away free copies of The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan. Regarded as the first instalment in The Dark Pictures Anthology, the game originally debuted in August 2019, and has since seen many follow-ups arrive as Supermassive Games continued to flesh out the first season of the horror game series.

To get a free copy of the title, all you have to do is head over here and fill in a form before 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST on September 29, 2023 and then Bandai Namco will send you a free digital copy of the game.

With the spooky season upon us, it's definitely a good opportunity to grab this horror game, which if you want to learn more about, you can find our review for right here.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Related texts

0
The Dark Pictures: Man of MedanScore

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"The technical state of the game is enough to put a dampener on what's actually a very intriguing, if not short, first entry in The Dark Pictures."



Loading next content