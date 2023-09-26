Bandai Namco is giving away free copies of The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

HQ

Bandai Namco has announced that it is literally giving away free copies of The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan. Regarded as the first instalment in The Dark Pictures Anthology, the game originally debuted in August 2019, and has since seen many follow-ups arrive as Supermassive Games continued to flesh out the first season of the horror game series.

To get a free copy of the title, all you have to do is head over here and fill in a form before 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST on September 29, 2023 and then Bandai Namco will send you a free digital copy of the game.

With the spooky season upon us, it's definitely a good opportunity to grab this horror game, which if you want to learn more about, you can find our review for right here.