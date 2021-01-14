Bandai Namco is currently offering Little Nightmares for free

You're watching Advertisements

It looks like Bandai Namco is doing its best to get Little Nightmares into the hands of as many players as possible right now. The game is available within this month's Games With Gold offering, and is now free for a limited time on Bandai Namco's website. In addition to all of this, a demo for its sequel can now be downloaded on all major platforms.

Little Nightmares is only free until January 17, so we suggest that you go over and pick up your copy now. You can also check out our recent preview of Little Nightmares 2, where we got to check out the game's first two chapters here.