Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Bandai Namco introduces Captain Tsubasa's rivals

The rival champions have been shown ahead of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions' release.

Yesterday, V-Jump spilt the beans about the story mode of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, called Tsubasa Episode, and today Bandai Namco followed up the story with a new trailer of the game. Oliver Atom (Tsubasa Ozora in Japan) will once again face every team in the National Middle School Tournament.

Players will control the Atom's squad in some of the epic matches we watched on TV about 35 years ago. Confirming reports, Bandai Namco explains that "depending on the score and match flow, special cutscenes may be triggered, either precisely retracing the story or allowing for some brand new surprises".

Below you'll find seven of the biggest rival players and their special skill, this is the latest trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, coming this year to PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

  • Shun Nitta: Falcon Shooter
  • Mokoto Soda: Ace Killer
  • Tachibana Bros.: Aerial Acrobatic Combination
  • Hiroshi Jito: Powerful Defender
  • Mitsuru Sano: Performer On Field
  • Hikaru Matsuyama: Wild Eagle of Hokkaido
  • Kojiro Hyuga: Firce Tiger

