Bandai Namco has another record-breaking year thanks to Elden Ring

HQ

Focusing on what works is paying off for Bandai Namco, and following the announcement of a reduction in its portfolio of projects and franchise games, the company has issued an upward revision to its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Sales for FY24-25 are expected to increase by around 6.5% year-on-year.

Profits, both net, operating and recurring, are also revised up to 39% higher than the previous tally. Figures aside, it seems that the main driver of this revision has been the successful launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the major expansion to FromSoftware's game, which has performed exceptionally well in all regions. Its release has also boosted the sustained sales of the base game, Elden Ring.

Moreover, it is possible that these results could be revised again, as the recent release of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero has also far exceeded initial expectations, selling over three million units in its first few days.