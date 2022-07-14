Bandai Namco hacked, information on upcoming games leaked

HQ

Ransomware and cyber attacks are unfortunately almost commonplace in today's increasingly digital society, and Japanese distributor and game developer Bandai Namco can now count itself among its victims. The company has today officially confirmed in a press release that on the 3rd of July it suffered an external intrusion by a group that goes by the name of ALPHV.

Bandai Namco wrote the following in its statement about the incident.

"On July 3, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorized third-party access to the internal systems of several of the Group's companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan)."

"After confirming the unauthorized access, we have taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading.

"In addition, there is a possibility that customer information related to the toy and hobby business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was on the servers and computers, and we are currently identifying the status of the occurrence of the leak, the extent of the damage and investigating the cause.

"We will continue to investigate the cause of this incident and will publish the results of the investigation as appropriate. We will also work with external organisations to strengthen safety across the Group and take action to prevent a recurrence.

"We sincerely apologise to everyone involved for any complications or concerns caused by this incident."

In the wake of this, numerous documents and other internal information from Bandai Namco have also started to leak. Among the more interesting ones we find a presentation page which, if true, reveals the company's planned game release.

What do you think, does the list of upcoming games seem reasonable and what do you think should be done about all these digital intrusions?

Thanks, VGC.