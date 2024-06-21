Bandai Namco confirms Summer Showcase next month

HQ

Bandai Namco games haven't had much of a presence during recent summer events, but that's because they were planning a solo showcase. As announced on their official website, they will have a big panel at Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles on 5 July.

At this presentation, the publisher will make important announcements and updates on their upcoming titles, we imagine with a special focus on anime-themed titles. There will even be a demo of the upcoming Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero for the attendees.

Bandai Namco Summer Showcase also promises news on Gundam and Sword Art Online, as well as a few surprises, so there's plenty to look forward to at the event, which can be streamed on 5 July at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST.