English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Bandai Namco confirms Summer Showcase next month

It will take place during Anime Expo, where it will make "important announcements" about anime related games and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Bandai Namco games haven't had much of a presence during recent summer events, but that's because they were planning a solo showcase. As announced on their official website, they will have a big panel at Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles on 5 July.

At this presentation, the publisher will make important announcements and updates on their upcoming titles, we imagine with a special focus on anime-themed titles. There will even be a demo of the upcoming Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero for the attendees.

Bandai Namco Summer Showcase also promises news on Gundam and Sword Art Online, as well as a few surprises, so there's plenty to look forward to at the event, which can be streamed on 5 July at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST.

Bandai Namco confirms Summer Showcase next month


Loading next content