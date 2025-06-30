Bandai Namco confirms a game event taking place this week

HQ

Many of us have gone on vacation and are eating ice cream in the merciless heat that has currently paralyzed parts of Europe. However, Bandai Namco does not seem to be planning for a quiet summer. Now the Japanese publisher reveals that a packed showcase is just around the corner where we can look forward to plenty of news.

So what's on the menu? A short video on Instagram reveals that we can look forward to a new My Hero Academia, Digimon Story: Time Stranger, Code Vein II, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Death Note: Killer Within, Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots, Little Nightmares III, Tekken 8 and a whole lot more.

On July 2 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase kicks off, which looks like it could be quite the party for anyone who loves Japanese games.