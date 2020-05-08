Bandai Namco announces Scarlet Nexus for Xbox Series X

Select members from the Bandai Namco team that gave us the Tales of series have formed a new team and yesterday, during the Inside Xbox live stream, it was revealed what it had been working on - Scarlet Nexus.

It is a sci-fi adventure where "a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it". Mutants arrived, and thanks to those powers, humanity could fight back with the Other Suppression Force.

The protagonist is the psycho-kinetic Yuito Sumeragi, who resides in the city of New Himuka. Prepare to use your powers to toss cars around and do all kinds of impossible things in a game that supports Smart Delivery, and will be released for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The producer Keita Iizuka had this to say about his game:

"The next generation of video game home consoles lets the development team realize the full potential of Scarlet Nexus. Players can expect visuals and psychic battles with high resolution and frame rate along with fully interactive real-time battles with dynamic animation. Utilizing Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X also means players can enjoy the best version of Scarlet Nexus regardless of whether they are playing on the next generation with Xbox Series X or Xbox One."

Check out the announcement trailer below.