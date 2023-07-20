Bandai Namco announces its Gamescom line-up

HQ

Bandai Namco usually has a rather big presence at Gamescom, and for this year, this will be exactly the case once again. The Japanese company has revealed the games that it will be bringing to the annual convention, and needless to say, there will be some big titles to gawk over.

Bandai Namco will be bringing Tekken 8, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Sand Land, Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, and Park Beyond to Gamescom, with each available to be played at its consumer booth located in Hall 6, Booth A21.

We're told as part of this announcement that Bandai Namco Europe also has some surprises up its sleeves, but as for what exactly these are, we'll just have to wait and see.

