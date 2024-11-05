Bandai Namco and PlayStation are teaming up for a Tekken 8 tournament

HQ

Bandai Namco is teaming up with PlayStation in the UK to host a Tekken 8 tournament on the PS5 in an effort to celebrate 30 years of the Tekken franchise. The tournament will allow anyone to enter assuming they are based in the UK and own both a copy of Tekken 8 and a PS Online subscription, with the tournament itself offering up a prize pool of £6,000.

The event began yesterday but will continue to host open qualifiers all the way until November 24. The action will be held on a daily basis where there will be one round on the hour every hour between 18:30 and 21:30 GMT. The closed finals are then set to be held on November 30, where the best players in the tournament will clash in a single elimination format using best-of-three matches, with the top 16 players getting a slice of the prize pool, and with £1,500 going to the winner.

You can access the tournament by either heading to the PlayStation Tournaments page on your console or by hopping into the tournaments carousel directly in Tekken 8.