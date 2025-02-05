Bandai Namco and Legendary are teaming up to make a live-action Gundam film

Bandai Namco's Filmworks department is teaming up with Hollywood production giant Legendary to combine for a live-action Mobile Suit Gundam movie. The project will be the first time that a Gundam film has been given the live-action treatment, and while it's still in its infancy, we do know a few additional bits of information.

The movie will be distributed globally in cinemas, likely meaning that it will star an A-list cast. It will be written and directed by Jim Mickle, known for Netflix's Sweet Tooth series, and Bandai Namco promises that it will steadily reveal further details as they are finalised.

There is nothing else yet to report on, but for those unaware of what Gundam is, a short description was provided that adds:

"Mobile Suit Gundam, which began broadcasting in 1979, established the genre of "real robot anime" that could not be described in terms of simple good and evil, which had been the trend of robot anime up to that point, with realistic depictions of war, detailed scientific examinations, and intricately interwoven human dramas that treated robots as "weapons" called "mobile suits," and caused a huge boom."

Are you excited for a live-action Gundam film?