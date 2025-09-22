Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo sign distribution agreement for their games in Europe

HQ

Today Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe announced the signing of a new agreement for the distribution of Koei Tecmo Europe LTD games in most of Europe and part of Oceania.

From 1 January 2026, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's subsidiaries in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Australia, and New Zealand will manage all commercial activities for the physical releases of Koei Tecmo video games, which until now were distributed under the Plaion label.

"Receiving the trust of an established Japanese publisher like Koei Tecmo is a testament to the incredible work our local sales teams have been doing for all our partners over the past years," commented Alberto Gonzalez Lorca, Southern European Region VP & Bus Dev at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. "We are honoured to take on the responsibility of bringing Koei Tecmo's fantastic content to the market."

"We are delighted to join forces with Bandai Namco, whose outstanding regional expertise and reliable distribution network makes them the ideal partner to expand Koei Tecmo's retail reach in EMEA and ANZ. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter based on shared values and trust," added Toshiaki Inoue of Koei Tecmo Europe.

One of the first major releases to benefit from this new agreement will be Nioh 3, the highly anticipated ARPG sequel, which is still scheduled for release early next year.