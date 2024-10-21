Bandai Namco agrees to globally publish Dawnwalker

In 2022, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, best known as the Game Director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, announced his departure from CD Projekt to start his own studio, Rebel Wolves, where he would begin developing an action role-playing game called Dawnwalker. Since then we haven't heard much about this project, but it seems that now its status is very advanced, to the point of announcing that it already has a publisher for a global release.

And it's no small partner, as it is Bandai Namco who has agreed to distribute Dawnwalker in digital and physical editions for PC, Xbox and PlayStation in the future. The release window has not been disclosed at this time.

Dawnwalker will be a dark narrative, open-world action RPG set in medieval Europe with a AAA focus. It's in development on Unreal Engine 5 and is apparently only the first instalment in a series, so they have a lot of faith in the project.

Rebel Wolves Publishing Director Tomasz Tinc commented on the new partnership: "Rebel Wolves is a new studio built on solid foundations: a combination of experience and fresh energy. Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, a company known for its dedication to the RPG genre and its willingness to commit to new IPs, is the perfect partner for our wolf pack. Not only does it share our values, but its track record in publishing narrative-driven RPGs proves it". He added: "We look forward to working with them to bring the first chapter of the Dawnwalker saga to players around the world."

The studio will reveal more information about the project in the coming months.