Band of Brothers producer wouldn't mind a remake

Band of Brothers is actually 23 years old and remains one of the best mini-series ever made, often also considered one of the main catalysts that gave TV series a higher status, leading to more expensive and much better productions. Something we still benefit from to this day.

As Hollywood seems to be suffering from something of a creative draught, almost vacuuming the market for old franchises to bring back to life, it seems like it's only a matter of time before someone comes up with the idea to remake Band of Brothers. And the producer of the original mini-series actually wouldn't mind it.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Goetzman said:

"I'm sure there's somebody out there who do it. We're probably just doing motion picture things now... If a young filmmaker had a great approach to it ... that would be fine."

What do you think about it, could a series like Band of Brothers be remade in a way that could add something meaningful and surpass the original?