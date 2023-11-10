Band of Brothers and The Pacific producers team back up for Masters of the Air

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman, three of the producers on Band of Brothers and The Pacific, are teaming back up once again for an Apple TV+ series that revolves around the airmen of the 100th Bomb Group who operated in World War II.

Known as Masters of the Air, the series sees Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler starring in the lead roles, and sees as the Bomb Group leads a collection of dangerous raids over Nazi Germany and face combat while 25,000 feet in the air.

The synopsis for the series is as follows: "Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the "Bloody Hundredth") as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of "Masters of the Air." Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

Masters of the Air starts streaming on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024, and will be a nine-part series. Catch the trailer below.