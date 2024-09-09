Band co-founder claims Rockstar offered just $7500 for all future royalties on a song

HQ

While this news likely pales in comparison to the report that Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed to a mid-2026 release date internally at Rockstar, another controversy is heading towards the upcoming game, due to the co-founder of synthpop band Heaven 17.

According to British musician Martyn Ware, an offer came from Rockstar about using the band's song, Temptation. Likely, we imagine this would have been used in the game's radio, or perhaps as the backing track for another trailer. If the latter was the case, we imagine the song would be in the radio, too, as was the case with Grand Theft Auto V's trailer music.

However, Ware said that he turned down the deal after seeing the offer was for a one-time payment of $7500. Considering that Grand Theft Auto V grossed $8.6 billion, Ware thought the offer was insulting, especially without any future royalties. Some in the comments under Ware's post believe he should have taken the money, as it would have led to further exposure for the band as well. What do you think?