Banana Guard is the latest character revealed for MultiVersus

MultiVersus revealed a new gameplay trailer over the weekend, showing off yet another addition to its ever-expanding wacky roster. The Banana Guard are here, though you only get to play as one of the elite protectors of the Candy Kingdom.

As you'd expect, the Banana Guard uses his spear for most of his attacks, and have some fun combos he can dish out on the likes of Superman, Arya, and his fellow Adventure Time characters Finn and Jake.

Some fans of the cartoon have criticised the inclusion of the Banana Guard, as there are other, more prominent Adventure Time characters who could have made an appearance first.

