Banana cracks Steam's all-time top 10 list

There have been a collection of games as of late that have debuted on Steam and taken the PC gaming platform by storm. Be it Lethal Company, Valheim, Among Us, even Palworld back in January, but only one of those mentioned games has been more successful than the latest trending title.

Because the title Banana, which literally just tasks players with clicking a banana to rack up score similar to Cookie Clicker, is taking Steam by storm, seeing hundreds of thousands of players flock to it and give it a go.

As per SteamDB, the game has already become Steam's ninth most-played game of all-time, based on concurrent player count, beating out Hogwarts Legacy and Baldur's Gate III, and falling not too far behind New World.

The game has topped out at 886,558 players as of the time of writing, which is around 30,000 less than New World and around 5,000 ahead of Hogwarts Legacy. With the growing community, perhaps it will even grow and reach bigger heights.

Have you played Banana yet?