Banana continues its dominant streak by overtaking New World in Steam's top 10 chart

The latest, hot, trending game on Steam is something that many will perceive and judge to be a bit of a scam. Known as Banana, the game is a clicker where you simply click on a still image of an animated banana (like Cookie Clicker without all the extra fat and mechanics/systems), where you can adjust your experience by purchasing banana cosmetics with real money. Even though this is the case, people are flocking to it like it's toilet paper in the middle of a global pandemic.

Because following the game surpassing 880,000 concurrent players yesterday, seeing the game leap into Steam's all-time top 10 chart (thanks, SteamDB) for peaking players, overcoming Hogwarts Legacy and knocking Baldur's Gate III out of the top 10 along the way, it has since continued to flourish.

Banana has now climbed to a total peak of 917,272 players (as of the time of writing), meaning it has moved past New World and claimed eighth in the charts. As there are nearly twice as many players checking out Banana right now than Elden Ring (despite Shadow of the Erdtree's launch), it wouldn't be ridiculous to say that FromSoftware's game is no longer safe at seventh in charts with 953,426 players.

Do you think Banana has what it takes to become only the seventh game in Steam's history to crack one million concurrent players?