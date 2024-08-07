Bambi sees red in the poster for Bambi: The Reckoning

The release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey launched a new cinematic universe of classic Disney characters that are all the less than friendly these days. Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio: Unstrung, for example, are on their way, but next up is Bambi: The Reckoning.

The movie premieres at the end of October and the story is a little different this time (duh!). In the movie, Bambi's mother is fatally hit by a car, causing Bambi to see red and seek revenge for his dead mother. Now a poster has been released for the movie which you can check out below.