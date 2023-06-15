Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bambi next in line for a Disney live-action remake

The project was announced back in 2020, but since then nothing has happened - until now.

Despite the fact that none of the Disney live-action remakes of their animated counter-parts has been very good, they seem to remain popular and thus Disney is continuing making them.

Now the next in line has been revealed in a report from Entertainment Weekly, and it seems like it's time for more Bambi, a project that was originally announced before the pandemic. The original animated movie was released back in 1942, and is a pretty cruel and sad story, and we imagine Disney will make some changes to it.

The Oscar-winning Sarah Polley will direct the Bambi remake, while Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster (who co-wrote Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) will write the script.

Is Bambi a movie that needed a live-action remake, and what do you think of the concept in general?

