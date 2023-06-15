Bambi next in line for a Disney live-action remake

HQ

Despite the fact that none of the Disney live-action remakes of their animated counter-parts has been very good, they seem to remain popular and thus Disney is continuing making them.

Now the next in line has been revealed in a report from Entertainment Weekly, and it seems like it's time for more Bambi, a project that was originally announced before the pandemic. The original animated movie was released back in 1942, and is a pretty cruel and sad story, and we imagine Disney will make some changes to it.

The Oscar-winning Sarah Polley will direct the Bambi remake, while Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster (who co-wrote Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) will write the script.

Is Bambi a movie that needed a live-action remake, and what do you think of the concept in general?