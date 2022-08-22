Bam Margera seems to be done with Jackass for good

HQ

When Jackass Forever was under production, it was reported that Bam Margera had been cut out as he couldn't stay sober and fulfil his contract. Margera really didn't appreciate this, which he considered to be unfair, and he later tried to sue MTV and Paramount as a result.

Now Margera seems to have accepted that he was removed from Jackass Forever, and when he recently visited the Jackass star Steve-O's podcast Wild Ride With Steve-O, he said this about him no longer being a part of the team:

"Everything [was] meant for a reason, and I'm much better off not being in it. I'm happy to not be in it. I don't want to do that anymore. I don't want to be a part of it. I'm much happier without it."

Jackass Forever became a huge hit when it premiered earlier this year with mostly very positive reviews as well. What did you think about the decision to cut Bam Margera from the movie, and do you think he is completely honest when he says he is happy to be out, despite fighting to get back a couple of months ago?

Thanks CinemaBlend