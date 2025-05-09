Bam Margera joins Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 as a secret skater

HQ

Back in March, we told you that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 looks like it will be a well-loaded title, but it's still missing one thing - Bam Margera. The old Jackass star has had all sorts of personal problems and was fired not only from this game series, but also from the movie Jackass Forever in 2022.

Just two weeks later, we learned that Tony Hawk himself found this unacceptable and demanded that Bam be allowed to join the game, which was largely finished at the time. Hawk got his way and Bam was flown to the studio to be photographed and digitised, and in a new video, we get to meet him and follow the process.

When Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is released on July 11, Bam will therefore be included as a secret skater. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox and is included with Game Pass.