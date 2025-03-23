Bam Margera confirmed for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 thanks to Tony Hawk himself

HQ

Earlier this month, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 was announced, which promises to include several gameplay improvements, quality-of-life enhancements and of course better graphics and sound, as well as a lot of licensed music. But... all was not well, as fans noticed that Bam Margera was seemingly axed from the title.

The former Jackass star has had a real uphill battle over the past couple of years with serious personal problems, including drug abuse and legal troubles. It's not the first time this has led to him being cut, either, and Bam's condition prevented him from appearing in Jackass 4 a few years ago.

However, it is now being reported via VGC that Tony Hawk himself has intervened to ensure that Bam is still allowed to appear. It was on the podcast The Nine Club that host Roger Bagley told us that the game was already finished when Hawk contacted Activision and insisted that Bam Margera be included. This led to Margera being flown in for body scans and other necessary recording needed to be integrated into the game.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11 this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and it's also included with Game Pass. What do you think about Bam being brought back to the game in this way, was it a good move by Hawk?