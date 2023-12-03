Bam Margera celebrates 100 days sober

HQ

Bam Margera has passed a major milestone in his sobriety journey, with him reaching 100 days without alcohol and drugs.

The Jackass star has long struggled with addiction, but he made the decision earlier this year to make a huge lifestyle change. Posting on Instagram in April this year, Margera declared that he would "stop drinking," and this is a promise he has managed to keep.

He noted that his son was a driving factor behind the decision, with him noting "For the sake of Phoenix the wolf. Today is the day I will stop drinking."

Another inspiration for this progress was reportedly actor Mark Wahlberg, as Margera would work out in a gym with images filled with Wahlberg. After Margera reached this milestone, he sent Wahlberg a video celebrating his success. In the video, he said "What up Mark, it's Bam Margera here with Dannii, 120 days sober - rock and roll!"

Wahlberg responded by saying "Thank you so much for the video bro. I'm so happy for you and your sobriety. 120 days, wow, God bless you bro, hope you and your family are well."

He continued: "I look forward to connecting with you soon, always been such a big fan. I look forward to seeing your brother. I'm in Vegas, when you get out this way let's get together."

