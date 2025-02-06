Baltics prepare for cyber threats as they cut ties with Russian power grid

HQ

As the Baltic countries prepare to sever their long-standing connection to the Russian power grid, officials are gearing up for potential retaliation. The Baltic countries initially expressed their intention to integrate into the continental grid in 2007 and subsequently submitted their application in 2018. Next, they communicated to Moscow and Minsk their decision to exit the Brell agreement, which linked them to IPS/UPS.

Now, on February 9, these nations will officially join the European Union's regional electricity network, a move long in the making, now accelerated by the geopolitical tensions from Russia's actions in Ukraine. While energy experts express confidence in a smooth transition, officials are also bracing for the worst, with heightened concerns over cyberattacks from Russian hackers targeting their power grids.

Estonia has even called upon its volunteer cyber defence units, while Lithuania has fortified its energy infrastructure with anti-drone systems and physical barriers. The Baltics' decision to pursue greater energy independence from Moscow represents a significant step forward, but their security teams remain vigilant as Russia has a history of meddling with neighbouring nations' power systems.