HQ

We just got the news that the Baltic nations are intensifying preparations for potential mass evacuations in response to growing security concerns near their eastern borders.

Following months of military drills and regional cooperation agreements, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are now mapping routes, designating shelters, and storing essential supplies in case of an emergency.

"It's possible we will see a mighty army along the borders of the Baltics, with the apparent goal of taking all three countries in three days to a week," said Renatas Pozela, who as head of Lithuania's firefighting service is involved in the contingency planning.

Officials stress that these plans are purely precautionary, yet they reflect deep unease over Russia's continued military buildup and cyber activities. While Moscow insists it poses no threat to NATO, the Baltic governments see readiness as essential in a climate where uncertainty has become the norm.

