Balsa Model Flight Simulator has been built from the ground-up to be moddable

Last week, the latest project to come from the creator of the original Kerbal Space Program, Felipe Falanghe, entered into open beta. Balsa Model Flight Simulator, a title that gives you the freedom to design, build, fly, and even battle model planes is available for players to request access to, so they can put the game through the ringer ahead of its launch into Steam Early Access later this year.

To mark this occasion, we recently had the chance to sit down with Falanghe, the founder and lead developer of Floating Origin Interactive, to chat about all things Balsa, where he told us about the mod support for the game, which has been designed from the get-go so that players can add their own creations and items to the title.

"With Balsa, I made it a point from the start of the game, it needs to be moddable," said Falanghe. "That was a thing that we wanted. I think I've put in more work on making the game be moddable, than making the game be a game, up until now. Everything that goes into the game, goes in from the perspective of 'how does this work with mods?' And, hopefully, it's going to be much more moddable than KSP (Kerbal Space Program) ever was."

Falanghe then continued talking about the limits of the mod support for Balsa, saying, "I don't think there actually is a practical limit, it's really about whatever players can imagine, and it's always more amazing than what you can imagine yourself."

You can check out our full interview with Falanghe below, where we talk about why Balsa is going down the Early Access route, and also about the sorts of modes and activities you can play in-game.