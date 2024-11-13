Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí thinks Spanish Women's League should be more competitive

HQ

Aitana Bonmatí was chosen for the second time in a row as the World's best female player. Since the trophy was first awarded in 2018, it has been won by FC Barcelona players four times: two Alexia Putellas, and two Bonmatí.

The catalan player has played in FC Barcelona from 2016, and has won everything there is to win in women's football Spain. But it is getting smaller for her.

In an interview with French outlet L'Equipe, she said she is a bit frustrated about the state of women's football in Spain, a country that didn't use the victory in the Women's World Cup in 2023 as a boost for the sport in general.

"In England, for example, after winning the Euro (in 2022) there was a media boom that we have not been able to take advantage of here. Hopefully we can change that".

She also said she would like for the Liga F to be more competitive. "At Barça we have the feeling that things are moving forward, that they are betting on us. We continue to perform, filling the stadiums. The problem is that when we look at the Liga F it is the opposite. We have the feeling that we are stagnating."

"For years we have been asking for changes that have not come" said Bonmatí, who also whished "for the League to be more competitive, although I don't think that is an excuse to stop progressing individually and as a team."

Women's football is dominated by FC Barcelona in Spain, to the point it is almost boring

FC Barcelona has won LaLiga F, first division of women's football in Spain, five times in a row (from 2020 to 2024), came in second four consecutive times (from 2016 to 2019) and before that won another four times in a row (from 2012 to 2015).

Barça has also won Copa de la Reina six of the last ten years. In the 2024 final in May, they won 8-0 against Real Sociedad.

Just yesterday, FC Barcelona scored 7-0 to Austrian team Sankt Pölten in Women's Champions League, a competition they have either won or reached the final in five out of six editions.

Lastly, Bonmatí confirmed that she will fulfill her contract with Barcelona until 2028, but after that she opens the door to leaving to other clubs.