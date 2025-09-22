HQ

A storm has erupted in the football world after a purported list of the top ten contenders for the 2025 Ballon d'Or leaked just hours before the official gala in Paris, fueling controversy and anticipation on social media.

According to the document, young Spanish forward Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona leads the ranking, followed closely by French Champions League winner Ousmane Dembélé, with Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez allegedly in tenth place.

The annual ceremony is set for Monday at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet. The leak, circulated by outlets including Bolavip, Antena 2, and journalist Pablo Giralt, has overshadowed the event, sparking heated debate among fans and analysts over the rankings' legitimacy.

The leaked points suggest young Spanish forward of FC Barcelona Lamine Yamal amassed 805, edging out French Champions League winner Ousmane Dembélé's 800, while Portuguese midfielder Vitinha of PSG reportedly takes third place with 643 points.

The list also highlights emerging talent, with Barcelona's Raphinha in fourth, followed by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, PSG's Nuno Mendes, Barcelona's Pedri, PSG's Désiré Doué, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé, and Inter Milan's Martínez.

However, Vincent García, head France Football, said, "I am the only person who knows the winner. The criteria include individual performances, decisive contributions, titles won, fair play, and conduct on and off the field."

We also got the news that legendary Ronaldinho will present the award, while young Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, 18, is expected to attend with a 20-person entourage, highlighting the gala's importance for the young star.

The selection process involves 30 candidates chosen by France Football's editorial team, L'Équipe journalists, and at least one FIFA international judge. Votes from 100 journalists worldwide will decide the winner, using a points system from 15 for first place to 1 for tenth.

The leak, appearing just hours before the ceremony, has intensified speculation over whether Yamal's breakthrough season could make him the youngest Ballon d'Or recipient in history. Of course, we won't know if this is real or not until a few hours from now.

