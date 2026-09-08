Ballon d'Or 2026 nominations LIVE: Best Club, Coach and Players of 2025/26 season

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The Ballon d'Or ceremony is getting closer: the 70th edition of the most coveted football prize will be held on October 26, 2026, and the nominations have been announced today, Tuesday, September 8, for a multitude of individual and collective awards. This year, it will also cover the World Cup 2026, a period from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026.

There will be 12 categories this year at the Ballon d'Or: to the best player, the best goalkeeper, the best young player (under 21), the best club, the best coach (all with men and women's categories), as well as two special categories, the Gerd Müller Trophy to the highest-scoring footballer (only men) and the Sócrates Award for the humanitarian work.

The nominations are being announced today: you can follow the nominations here, and we will update as more nominations are announced.

Ballon d'Or 2026 nominations

Men's Club of the Year



Arsenal



Bayern Munich



Bodø/Glimt



Flamengo



Paris Saint-Germain



Women's Club of the Year



FC Barcelona



Bayern Munich



Club América



Manchester City



OL Lyonnes



Women's Coach of the Year



Jonatan Giráldez (Ol Lyonnes)



Andrée Jeglertz (Manchester City Women)



Nils Nielsen (Japan Women)



Pere Romeu (FC Barcelona)



Elena Sadiku (Celtic Women)



Men's Coach of the Year



Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)



Luis de la Fuente (Spain)



Unai Emery (Aston Villa)



Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich)



Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)



Women's Goalkeeper of the Year



Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC, Germany)



Cata Coll (Barcelona, Spain)



Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)



Lorena (Kansas City Current, Brazil)



Ayaka Yamashita (Manchester City, Japan)



Men's Goalkeeper of the Year