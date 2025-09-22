Ballon d'Or 2025: what time is it today and how to watch it live for free

HQ

The Ballon d'Or 2025 will be revealed today, Monday September 22, during te 69th edition of this awards. The Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris will welcome once again the best football players in the world, to decide who was the very best player in the world during the 2024/25 season.

Which each passing year, organisers France Football and, since 2024, UEFA, have been increasing the number of categories and awards, the recorgnize a broader spectrum of players, teams and coaches, including parity in men's and women's recognition with the introduction this year of Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (highest-scoring footballer), and Women's Kopa Trophy (best player under 21).

In total, there will be 13 awards given during the ceremony tonight. There's hopes that the winner won't be leaked to the press, as it usually happends, including last year, when Real Madrid famously cancelled their trip at the last moment when Manchester City's Rodri won men's Ballon d'Or...

What time is the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony?

The 2025 Ballon d'Or awards will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday 22 September. It will start at 20:00 CET (19:00 BST in the UK).

Where to watch Ballon d'Or live

L'Equipe will air the ceremony for free on their YouTube channel. Alternatively, the awards gala will be broadcast live in a variety of channels, usually the same ones you already use to watch UEFA competitions. Here's a list of some European markets.



Armenia: FAST Sports



Austria: DAZN



Belgium: Proximus Showcase



Bulgaria: bTV Action + VOYO (SVOD)



Czechia: Nova Sport 1



Denmark: VIAPLAY SPORT NEWS



Finland: Viaplay Urheilu 3



France: L'Equipe



Georgia: Setanta Sports 1



Germany: DAZN



Greece: COSMOTE Sport 1HD



Hungary: RTL+



Iceland: SÝN Sport Viaplay



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2



Norway: TV2 Sport 1



Poland: TVP Sport



Portugal: Sport TV



Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media



Romania: Prima Sport 2



Slovakia: Nova Sport 1



Spain: Movistar Plus+



Sweden: Viaplay Sport



Switzerland: DAZN



Türkiye: Tivibu Spor 1



You can see the full list of Ballon d'Or nominees here. Do you think Dembélé will win the award, or Lamine Yamal will take the coveted prize?