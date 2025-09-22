Ballon d'Or 2025: first names and positions revealed before the gala

HQ

The Ballon d'Or ceremony doesn't start until 21:00 CET (20:00 BST), 20 CET, 19 BST the red carpet, but L'Équipe has already revealed the positions to some players. As you may know, a group mostly made of L'Équipe reporters picks a list of 30 players (men and women) from which later the voters have to pick ten, which are awarded points later for the final rankings.

The positions for players above the top 10 is known before the gala. The French newspaper has already announced some of them:

Men's Ballon d'Or:



13. Harry Kane (Bayern)



14. Désiré Doué (PSG)



15. Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal)



16. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)



17. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)



18. McTominay (Nápoles)



19. João Neves (PSG)



20. Lautaro Martínez (Inter)



21. Sehrou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)



22. Mac Allister (Liverpool)



23. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)



24. Fabián Ruiz (PSG)



25. Denzel Dumfries (Inter)



26. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)



27. Declan Rice (Arsenal)



28. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)



29. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)



30. Michael Olise (Bayern)



Women's Ballon d'Or:



11. Claudia Pina (Barcelona)



12. Marta (Orlando Pride)



13. Caroline Graham (Barcelona)



14. Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)



15. Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)



16. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)



17. Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)



18. Melchie Dumornay (Olympique de Lyon)



19. Klara Bühl (Bayern)



20. Pernille Harder (Bayern)



21. Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras)



22. Esther González (Gotham FC)



23. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)



24. Sofía Cantore (Washington Spirit)



25. Emily Fox (Arsenal)



26. Lindsey Horan Heaps (Olympique de Lyon)



27. Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal) / Clara Mateo (Paris FC)



29. Steph Catley (Arsenal)



30. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

