Ballon d'Or 2025: all winners in every category as they're announced live
All winners as they are announced during the Ballon d'Or 2025 gala.
The Ballon d'Or ceremony is here! As usual, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the best footballers in the world meet to celebrate the best players of the year (taking into consideration the 2024/25 season). With two big names in contention, Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal for men's Ballon d'Or, but there could still be many surprises...
Before the ceremony, L'Équipe, the French newspapers that organizes these awards since 1956, announces the order of players ranked 11-30 for men's and women's lists. Below we have all the winners of the ceremonies (more than ever this year) as they are announced live at the gala, that starts at 21:00 CET.
Ballon d'Or 2025 winners
- Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) - Best player under 21
- Women's Kopa Trophy: Vicky López (Barcelona) - Best player under 21
- Women's Johan Cruyff: Sarina Wiegman (England) - Best coach (female team)
- Johan Cruyff trophy: Luis Enrique (PSG) - Best coach (male team)
- Yashin trophy (female): Hannah Hampton (England) - Best goalkeeper
- Yashin trophy (male): Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) - Best goalkeeper
- Gerd Müller Trophy (male): Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting) - Best striker
- Gerd Müller Trophy (female): Ewa Pajor (Barcelona) - Best striker
- Club of the Year (female): Arsenal
- Club of the Year (male): Paris Saint-Germain
