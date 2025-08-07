Ballon d'Or 2025: all nominees live

HQ

The countdown for Ballon d'Or 2025 has started, with the award ceremony by France Football, the most prestigious individual award for footballers, taking place on September 22. A month and a half in advance, the nominees have been announced, in an intense Thursday, with new categories being announced every 15 minutes.

These are all the Ballon d'Or nominees as they are announced live. Remember that the top 30 men and women nominees won't be announced until later in the afternoon, here's the timetable.

2025 Ballon d'Or nominations:

Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player under 21)



Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal, England)



Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)



Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea, Netherlands )



Claudia Martinez Ovando (Club Olimpia, Paraguay)



Vicky Lopez (Barcelona, Spain)



12:45 CEST: Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player under 21)



Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille, France)



Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona, Spain)



Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain, France)



Estevao (Palmeiras, Chelsea, Brazil)



Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth, Real Madrid, Spain)



Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal, England)



Rodrigo Mora (Porto, Portugal)



Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)



Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona, Spain)



Kenan Yildiz (Juventus, Turkey)



Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) - 5 nominees



Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC, Germany)



Cata Coll (Barcelona, Spain)



Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)



Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton, Nigeria)



Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal, Netherlands)



Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) - 10 nominees



Alisson Becker (Liverpool, Brazil)



Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal, Morocco)



Lucas Chevalier (Lille, France)



Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)



Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG, Italy)



Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina)



Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, Slovenia)



David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)



Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest, Belgium)



Yann Sommer (Inter Milan, Switzerland)



Women's Cruyff Trophy (best coach) - 5 nominees



Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)



Arthur Elias (Brazil)



Justine Madugu (Nigeria)



Renee Slegers (Arsenal)



Sarina Wiegman (England)



Men's Cruyff Trophy (best coach) - 5 nominees



Antonio Conte (Napoli)



Luis Enrique (Paris St-Germain)



Hansi Flick (Barcelona)



Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)



Arne Slot (Liverpool)



Women's Club of the Year - 5 nominees



Arsenal (England)



Barcelona (Spain)



Chelsea (England)



OL Lyonnes (France)



Orlando Pride (United States)



Men's Club of the Year - 5 nominees



Barcelona (Spain)



Botafogo (Brazil)



Chelsea (England)



Liverpool (England)



Paris St-Germain (France)



15:00 CEST: Women's Ballon d'Or - 30 nominees (announcing 5 every 15 minutes)

15:15 CEST: Men's Ballon d'Or - 30 nominees (announcing 5 every 15 minutes)

Times in Central European Summer Time, one hour earlier in the UK.