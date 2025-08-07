Ballon d'Or 2025: all nominees live

The nominations for Ballon d'Or and all categories, as they are announced on Thursday August 7.
The countdown for Ballon d'Or 2025 has started, with the award ceremony by France Football, the most prestigious individual award for footballers, taking place on September 22. A month and a half in advance, the nominees have been announced, in an intense Thursday, with new categories being announced every 15 minutes.
These are all the Ballon d'Or nominees as they are announced live. Remember that the top 30 men and women nominees won't be announced until later in the afternoon, here's the timetable.
2025 Ballon d'Or nominations:
Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player under 21)
Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal, England)
Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)
Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea, Netherlands )
Claudia Martinez Ovando (Club Olimpia, Paraguay)
Vicky Lopez (Barcelona, Spain)
12:45 CEST: Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player under 21)