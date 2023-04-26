Ballistic's abilities teased in Apex Legends' Season 17 launch trailer

HQ

When Respawn finally confirmed Ballistic will join Apex Legends when Season 17 starts on May 9, they also showed glimpses of what he's able to do. Now it's time for a closer look.

The talented studio has as promised given us Season 17: Arsenal's launch trailer, and it basically confirms that Ballistic's ultimate will enhance the entire team's weapons, while also reiterating that he's able to debuff everyone else's. Expect to see exactly how they work, some map changes and more when the season's gameplay trailer comes on Monday.