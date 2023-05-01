Ballistic, World's Edge changes and more shown off in Apex Legends gameplay trailer

HQ

It started with an animated short revealing that Ballistic is the next playable character coming to Apex Legends when Season 17 starts on May 9, and then a so-called launch trailer teased some of his abilities and more. Third time's the charm, as we finally get a closer look at most of the stuff coming with Arsenal.

Today's gameplay trailer confirms that Ballistic can overheat an enemy's weapon and have a third weapon before it shows off how World's Edge is "healing" with new POIs like the Apex Games Museum, a bigger and more expansive Firing Range, the new Evac Tower item and some of the rewards in the new battle pass.