Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Apex Legends

Ballistic, World's Edge changes and more shown off in Apex Legends gameplay trailer

Season 17 will spice things up next week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It started with an animated short revealing that Ballistic is the next playable character coming to Apex Legends when Season 17 starts on May 9, and then a so-called launch trailer teased some of his abilities and more. Third time's the charm, as we finally get a closer look at most of the stuff coming with Arsenal.

Today's gameplay trailer confirms that Ballistic can overheat an enemy's weapon and have a third weapon before it shows off how World's Edge is "healing" with new POIs like the Apex Games Museum, a bigger and more expansive Firing Range, the new Evac Tower item and some of the rewards in the new battle pass.

HQ
Apex Legends

Related texts

0
Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content