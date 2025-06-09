Ballerina opens to $51 million at global box office, can't quite knock Lilo & Stitch off the top spot

HQ

Despite a small bump in the road with Snow White, it appears that Disney is right to keep churning out live-action reboots of its old properties, as the Lilo & Stitch remake has enjoyed another weekend at the top of the box office.

Pulling in another $67.7 million, Lilo & Stitch draws closer to an $800 million total, now having achieved $772.6 million altogether across US and worldwide audiences. A debuting Ballerina stood little to no chance against the blue alien, earning $51 million at its opening.

The Ana de Armas action movie might have struggled due to the pre-existing competition with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which surpassed the $450 million mark this weekend. According to Deadline, it may have been to do with the association with John Wick, but the lacking presence of the character that led audiences to turn away.

Either way, Ballerina is going to have to start doing some serious numbers over the next few weekends if it's to be seen as profitable at the box office.