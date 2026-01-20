Ball x Pit's first major update arrives on the 26th of January

HQ

Ball x Pit, one of 2025's biggest indie sensations, promised to give fans three major content updates throughout this year. The first update is already upon us, and is set to launch in just six days' time on the 26th of January.

The Regal Update comes fresh with a sizeable amount of new content. First of all, there are two new characters to play as: the Carouser and the Falconer. The Carouser's balls return to him, and orbit around him, adding some extra versatility to the game, and the Falconer gets two birds of prey on either side, throwing balls to increase the weight of their fire.

There are also eight new balls to play with, new passive abilities, and a nice surprise we're apparently going to love. The Regal Update will be available on all major platforms that Ball x Pit is already on, so keep an eye out for it early next week.