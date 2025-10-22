Ball x Pit sells 300,000 copies in just five days

HQ

Between Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades II, you might have thought that indie fans had eaten well enough, and would be playing those games until snow covered their windows and their family called them down for Christmas dinner. But, now another indie hit of 2025 has emerged, with Ball x Pit quickly proving it deserves to be in the same conversations as the big dogs.

Developed by solo creator Kenny Sun in collaboration with Devolver Digital, Ball x Pit is a fantasy roguelike where you have to make your way through a dungeon by throwing loads of balls at the enemies and obstacles in your path. The game is vibrant, rewarding, and has earned an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam review score.

As per Devolver's Twitter/X account too, the game has also sold 300,000 copies since launch. That's an impressive feat for a new indie IP in just five days, and here's hoping that plenty more people hop on Ball x Pit to see what all the fuss is about.