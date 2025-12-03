Ball x Pit hits 1 million sold copies and announces plans for three updates in 2026

HQ

Developer Kenny Sun's Ball x Pit has been an indie sensation since it launched recently, and on this front, it has now been confirmed that the game has reached a very impressive sales milestone.

We're told that the title has now sold over one million copies and that to mark such a moment, publisher Devolver Digital is getting Sun to make even more content for the game. This will be coming in the form of three planned updates stretching over 2026, with these bringing new balls, evolutions, buildings, characters, and more.

The exact content for each update has yet to be confirmed, but we are told that the first will debut in January and be known as the Regal update. It will then be followed by the Shadow update in April, and also the Naturalist update in July. No doubt if these are hits, more will follow in the latter half of the year.

You can see a teaser of what's in store for the game in the roadmap trailer below.