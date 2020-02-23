Bale's American Psycho co-stars thought he was a terrible actor

We all remember Christian Bale as Batman in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. Bale found fame following his performance as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho (2000). Interestingly, while shooting the film everyone on set thought that Bale was a horrible actor. Everyone, except the director Mary Harron and Christian Bale himself.

According to MovieMaker, other members of the crew changed their mind, after they saw the film on screen.

"Josh Lucas and I did a film together recently and he opened my eyes to something that I had been unaware of. He informed me that all of the other actors thought that I was the worst actor they'd ever seen."

"He was telling me they kept looking at me and talking about me, saying, 'Why did Mary fight for this guy? He's terrible.' And it wasn't until he saw the film that he changed his mind. And I was in the dark completely about that critique."

This story was told to Christian Bale by Josh Lucas, who recently worked with Bale in Le Mans 66 (also known as Ford v Ferrari).