Balenciaga announces an outrageously expensive Fortnite collection

Two things you probably wouldn't expect to see together are Fornite and luxury fashion, but that's exactly what has happened within a new collection from Balenciaga. The Spanish fashion house has unveiled several new items donning the Fornite logo and these are retailing for some truly eye-watering amounts.

Perhaps the most outrageous offender is the below shirt for $995, which is just plain white with the popular battle royale's name above its pocket. In addition to the shirt, there are also baseball caps, hoodies, and denim jackets in the collection that all carry a similar price tag. The price might be alarmingly high, but hey, at least there's free shipping!

