Baldur's Gate team's sex sound expert wants you to think of him when you have sex with a bear

HQ

There has been a lot of talk of sex around Baldur's Gate III lately. We've had promises of both battles and sexytimes with the King of the Forest, the bear, and I imagine that all the pimply-faced game nerds around the world are currently rubbing their hands together in anticipation of the upcoming encounter. And in the middle of it all, the man behind all the moans, all the Ohhhs and Ahhhs suddenly appears, voice actor Alex Jordan who has been hired by Larian to make all the sexy sounds and wants you to think of him when you play and get it on with Greta Brunbjön or some fair maiden.

When he was approached by Larian and asked if he wanted to voice act, he immediately said yes, thinking it was to give his voice to one of the game's characters.

"A studio that I've worked with a lot, they came to me. They said, 'Do you want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3?' I said, 'Of course I want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3. Who doesn't want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3? But it's a little bit close to release, isn't it? What's the role? They said, 'No no, not a role. We've finished recording all that stuff, I'm afraid. No, what we need is sexy sounds. Do you wanna come in and do the sexy sounds?''

What they needed him for was to do the cozy moments in the game, the moments when there would be sweat between the sheets and Alex who previously lent his voice to games like Final Fantasy XVI and Amnesia: The Bunker did not hesitate to say yes.

And of course he found it a bit embarrassing in the beginning where he sat in the studio and loudly kissed his own hand and moaned loudly, who wouldn't? I myself say a bit like Bonnie Tyler did in a song in the 80s, "Loving You's a Dirty Job But Somebody's Gotta Do It". So what not to do for Baldur's Gate III?

With a twinkle in his eye, Mr. Groan & Moan, Alex Jordan concludes with this,

"You think about that. You mull that over as you run around, you little horny perverts, with your little perverted roleplays, you randy bastards. You think of me."

Source