Baldur's Gate IV is coming, just not for a while

HQ

While Baldur's Gate III has proven to be a massive success for Wizards of the Coast, that doesn't mean a sequel will be the next game coming from the D&D owner. Instead, it's looking to partner with different talent in the gaming industry to bring new stories to audiences.

Speaking with The Game Business, Wizards of the Coast president John Hight and Giant Skull CEO Stig Asmussen spoke about their upcoming collaboration, which won't be Baldur's Gate IV or anything like it.

"Baldur's Gate is an incredible game and of course, we're going to do a successor," said Hight. But, Giant Skull's game is not that. "We go to Stig and his team to tell an incredible story and bring D&D to a very broad audience. Ideally, the game will appeal to D&D players because it will help them realise their imagination. But it's also going to hopefully appeal to people that love playing action games, that love the Jedi games, that love God of War games."

The idea of appealing to a broad audience might set some alarm bells ringing, as Baldur's Gate III is a game that managed to get a wide appeal despite having mechanics which could have turned people away. However, Asmussen is an industry pro, having directed both Star Wars Jedi games and worked as a creative director on God of War 3, so if anyone knows how to still make broad appeal games exciting, he's definitely up there.