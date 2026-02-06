Baldur's Gate is becoming a TV series that continues the story from Larian's beloved game

HQ

We were recently told that HBO's The Last of Us might end with its third season after all, but this is definitely not because Warner Bros. has given up on video games. In fact, we probably know the reason why there's been uncertainty about the number of seasons.

Deadline reveals that HBO is making a TV series based on Baldur's Gate. Who could they possibly hire to make something with such a potential? None other than Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobyl and the co-creator of the The Last of Us TV series. Mazin is set to create, write, executive produce and showrun the this TV adaptation, and it sounds like he has a lot of work ahead of him.

I say that because Deadline claims the show will continue where Baldur's Gate III left off, which means we'll see what actually happened immediately after the game ends. Fortunately, he sounds like a really big fan of Larian Studios' game:

"After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of Baldur's Gate 3, it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of The Coast created. I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it. I can't wait to help bring Baldur's Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I'm deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property."

The bad news is that they've barely started working on the show, which means we'll probably have to wait a few years to see the result. Let's end with another good one, however, as Mazin wants some of the Baldur's Gate III actor to be involved in some way.

How does this sound to you?