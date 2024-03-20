English
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III's soundtrack comes to vinyl

For those who really love listening to the in-game tunes, you'll now be able to do so on your turntable.

As Larian continues to capitalise on the success of Baldur's Gate III, we're consistently getting new things both in and out of game to feast our eyes on. The latest example is a new set of vinyls, set to release in the summer.

Pre-orders of the vinyls are available now, and you can get a deluxe or standard variant. The deluxe edition is likely the one people will be drawn to, as it gives the six vinyls special sleeves based on the game's base companions/origin characters.

For game audiophiles, and those that really adored Baldur's Gate III's soundtrack, this might be a worthy pickup. If you don't have a turntable, though, the best these vinyls can be is a lovely set of decorations.

